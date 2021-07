Apple unveiled its upcoming iOS 15 earlier this month with major design changes and a bucket full of features. Moreover, Apple will release the new iPhone 13 series later this year, so we have a lot to look forward to how the operating system handles the new hardware. However, it is never too early to start speculating what the next iteration of iOS might have in store for us. There is nothing better than envisioning what Apple might incorporate in its next big release, Henceforth, we have a new iOS 16 concept which has been designed amazingly and shares several details on how iOS 15 could have been improved.