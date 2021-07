The College Football Playoff Working Group (a four-person subgroup of the CFP management committee) recently proposed increasing the number of College Football Playoff participants from four teams to 12. The desire to give more schools the chance to participate in the College Football Playoff is driving the expansion discussion, given that 71% of playoff spots have gone to just four schools (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma) since the current format was introduced in 2014. But it would be naïve to ignore the financial upside of playoff expansion. A USA Today report suggested a 12-team event could grow CFP revenues to more than $2 billion. We reached out to CFP executive director Bill Hancock to gain a better understanding of how the economics behind a 12-team playoff would work.