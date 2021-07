Over the past six seasons, there's no doubt that the face of the Buffalo Sabres franchise has been captain Jack Eichel. Selected at number two overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Eichel has been the team leader in points since then and is considered one of the best 5-10 players in the entire league. However, it's no secret the Sabres have been bad over the last decade and it appears an unhappy Jack Eichel is about to leave the City of Buffalo for good.