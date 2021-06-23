Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s top weekend events: June 24-27

By Nina Garin
pacificsandiego.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom beachfront concerts to live theater, here are San Diego’s top weekend events for June 24 to 27. Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista presents a lavish production of “Once on This Island,” the Caribbean-inspired retelling of “The Little Mermaid.” The show is about Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl searching for her place in the world, guided by island gods. Ti Moune goes on a fantastical journey to reunite with the man who captured her heart. The show continues this week at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, closing on July 3. Tickets range from $17 to $59; find tickets and details at moonlightstage.com/shows-tickets/once-on-this-island. (Read the review by Pam Kragen.)

www.pacificsandiego.com
