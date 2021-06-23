Cancel
South Haven, MI

South Haven Rotary Awards Grants To New Hospital

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Haven Rotary has celebrated the opening of the new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital with a tour of the facility and the presentation of two Rotary grants for Bronson. The Rotary says one grant is for a new telehealth initiative and the other is in support of a history wall featuring the story of healthcare in the community. The two grants total nearly $17,000. The Rotary says the history wall will tell through photos the story of healthcare in South Haven, with longtime physicians in the community pictured. Also included are the cornerstone and bricks from the 1941 hospital building. Two display cases will feature items representative of healthcare over the years. The Rotarians were joined in the presentation of the checks by past District 6360 Governor Margie Haas.

