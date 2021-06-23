Martinsville City Council agrees to a plan to convert former 'medical school building' into apartments

A piece property in Uptown Martinsville with a bit of a legacy will be getting a new lease, so to speak, thanks to a historical developer from Roanoke. “Recently, city staff was engaged in conversations with a developer who had expressed interest in a redevelopment project located at the city-owned building at the corner for Moss and Fayette, known as the ‘medical school building,’” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council on Tuesday night.