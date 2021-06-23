Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Britney Spears Says She's 'About to Pass Out' During Concert in Alarming Resurfaced Footage

By Jacklyn Krol
A resurfaced video of Britney Spears performing while sick has gone viral ahead of her conservatorship hearing. On Tuesday (June 22), a fan named Zachary Gordon tweeted a video of Britney performing on July 19, 2018, in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Event Center. Prior to Gordon filming the show, the "Toxic" singer's backup dancers invited a fan named Fred to come onstage to join Britney in a performance of her song "Freakshow."

