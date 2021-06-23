Cancel
Patrick Peterson critical of unvaccinated players ‘living in a different world’

By Alicia de Artola
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings defensive back Patrick Peterson received the COVID-19 vaccine and questions why some players won’t get the shot to help their team. There has been a lot of talk around NFL players who are uncertain about or don’t intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Patrick Peterson isn’t on the same...

