Patrick Peterson critical of unvaccinated players ‘living in a different world’

Winning NFL games goes way beyond good coaching. Take the 49ers, for example, who’ve gone from last-place finishers to Super Bowl contenders back to last-place finishers over the last three years. They’ve had Kyle Shanahan, the same well-regarded head coach, atop their staff the whole time, but other circumstances — quarterback play, big-name injuries — weighed in heavily. Still, one of the best tickets to consistent success is having a smart mind manning the headset on the sidelines. The 49ers are expected to rebound in a big way in 2021, partly because they’ll be healthier and improved at certain spots, but also because of the man in charge.