Looking Back: Fragments of Warren's history survive in a 'built-out' city

This story is part of an occasional series about historic preservation in metro Detroit’s historic communities. Originally named Beebe’s Corners after John L. Beebe, who established a toll gate on the stretch of Mound road near its intersection with Chicago road, Warren began as a minor stopping point village for people traveling north from Detroit in the early nineteenth century. In 1832, when the village was first settled, Mound was covered with wood planks, typical of roads built over swampy areas.