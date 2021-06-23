Cancel
Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Chad Childers
 10 days ago
The upcoming Metallica Blacklist release certainly shows the diverse amount of acts the veteran metal band has influenced over the years, with a who's who of world renowned musicians from a variety of different genres taking on the band's music. One of the two new songs issued alongside the The Black Album reissue and covers release announcement is a fresh cover by Colombian superstar Juanes, who leaves his own stamp on the Black Album favorite, "Enter Sandman."

