Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica announced on Tuesday that the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a reissue of their 991 album, as well as a companion set titled The Metallica Blacklist, which will contain covers by 53 major recording artists. The band also announced that 100% of the proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will benefit 52 charities, split between the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation, and the charities selected by the artists who appear on the covers album.