General Motors’ Gravataí Plant To Remain Closed Until Mid-August
In early March, General Motors halted production at the Gravataí plant in Brazil due to a shortage of electronic components necessary for the locally built Chevy Onix which, in addition to being the most popular car in the South American country, is the only vehicle manufactured in that facility. Although the restart of activities was scheduled for next month at the latest, now the Gravataí plant will remain closed until mid-August.gmauthority.com