General Motors’ Gravataí Plant To Remain Closed Until Mid-August

WARREN, Ohio -- I started working on the line at the General Motors plant in Lordstown in 1966, the year it opened. Like many of my friends and neighbors, I took the job because it was the best way to get the life I wanted -- a home, a family and one day a secure retirement. I didn’t take those things for granted, though; I knew that the workers that came before me in the industry had won them by organizing with the United Auto Workers, and so I became active in the union, too, eventually becoming the local president.