Bucks County, PA

Keep Bug-Free This Summer with a DIY Outdoor Herbal Candle Making Class

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be afraid of mosquitos during your 4th of July picnics and summer outings! Join Marissa with The Art of Ecology on July 1st at 6:30pm as she guides you around the Bucks County Audubon Society to search for and identify local herbs that can be used as insect repellant. She will also instruct participants about the importance of insects to the ecosystem and how to avoid harsh insecticides with plant-based deterrents.

Lifestyle
