Morgantown, WV

MECCA 911 director assesses June flood damage

By mikenolting
 9 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several parts of Monongalia County are still recovering from the flash floods of June 2021. During Monongalia County Commission’s regular meeting Wednesday, the Monongalia Emergency Centralized Communications Agency (MECCA 911), gave an update on some of the damage that was received around the county during the June 10-14 rainstorms that lead to severe flash flooding cross North Central West Virginia. Fortunately, according to MECCA 911 officials, damage was prevalent but not as severe as some videos seen could’ve implied.

