Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David highlight Canada’s preliminary 60-man roster for next month’s Gold Cup. The final 23-man squad will be confirmed prior to the July 2 start of the tournament’s 12-country preliminary round, which will determine the final three entries in the 16-team main field that includes Qatar as a guest side. After that, roster changes will only be allowed “in the event of force majeure or injury” up until 24 hours before each team’s group stage first match.