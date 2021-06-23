Watch Carl Cox Work With Sensorium Galaxy to Create Cutting-Edge Virtual Avatar

Oh yes, oh yes! Factory 93 is bringing legendary artist Carl Cox back to Los Angeles this October for a show you simply won’t want to miss!. Since the reemergence of shows began, Insomniac’s Factory 93 has continued on its path of reigniting the live music fire in the souls of dance music lovers all over the US. The renowned house and techno brand has already dropped some serious heat for their faithful following on the East Coast while also hosting an event in Las Vegas and a flurry of shows in Southern California. Riding the wave of those impressive sets, and ones that are still to come from artists like Nicole Moudaber, Factory 93 has announced the latest mega-artist to grace the stage in Los Angeles: Carl Cox.