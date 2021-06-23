Watch Carl Cox Work With Sensorium Galaxy to Create Cutting-Edge Virtual Avatar
Carl Cox's storied career is about to traverse this plane of existence. The veteran producer has effectively been immortalized in the metaverse with the help of Sensorium Galaxy. Ahead of its launch later this year, the cutting-edge VR platform has been aggressively courting dance music's finest producers, signing them to residencies within their digital concert platform. That list includes David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, and Cox.edm.com