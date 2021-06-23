Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camarillo, CA

Organized Retail Theft Arrest at Vons in Camarillo

By Debra Tash
citizensjournal.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were arrested in connection to an organized retail theft that occurred at Vons grocery store in Camarillo. At about 9:40 am, the Sheriff’s Communication Center (SCC) received a call from Vons grocery store located in the 800 block of Arneill Road. The reporting party told SCC a suspect had taken large bottles of liquor and beer from the location. The reporting party provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Camarillo, CA
Crime & Safety
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vons#Liquor#Scc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...