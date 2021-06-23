Organized Retail Theft Arrest at Vons in Camarillo

Two people were arrested in connection to an organized retail theft that occurred at Vons grocery store in Camarillo. At about 9:40 am, the Sheriff’s Communication Center (SCC) received a call from Vons grocery store located in the 800 block of Arneill Road. The reporting party told SCC a suspect had taken large bottles of liquor and beer from the location. The reporting party provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle.