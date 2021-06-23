Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green are top three picks after lottery

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Detroit Pistons held a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Darko Miličić at No. 2 overall in 2003. The time before that, they selected Grant Hill with the fourth overall pick in 1994. So it's fair given the lack of recent draft credentials and the small sample of hit-or-miss history if you're skeptical that Detroit winning Tuesday night's lottery portends future franchise success. I get that.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Nba Draft#Pistons Gm#Nba Mock Draft Round 1#Rnk 1st#Cavs#G League Ignite#The G League#Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Pistons fans react on social media to winning NBA Draft lottery, right to draft Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons fans were ecstatic when the team received the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the right to draft Cade Cunningham. Represented by the legendary Ben Wallace at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons =won the night’s biggest prize: the right to select first in the 2021 NBA Draft. […] Pistons fans react on social media to winning NBA Draft lottery, right to draft Cade Cunningham - FanSided - FanSided - Sports News, Entertainment, Lifestyle & Technology - 300+ Sites.
NBAhoopswire.com

Pistons’ Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham ‘For Sure At Top Of The List’

For the first time since 1970, the Pistons have the No. 1 overall pick. They took Bob Lanier back then. They are expected to do the same with Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham this time. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said prior to the NBA Draft lottery that Cunningham would visit just...
NBABleacher Report

Woj: Cade Cunningham Will Only Visit Pistons After DET Wins Draft's No. 1 Pick

Projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will only visit the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft after the franchise won Tuesday's draft lottery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one...
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

NBA mock draft: Post-lottery edition

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery is in the books, and the Detroit Pistons are in pole position with the first overall pick. The Pistons won the ping-pong sweepstakes on Tuesday night, and the rest of the top 14 picks were also settled, as the league looks to stage the annual event closer to its usual place on the basketball calendar following delays caused by the pandemic last year.
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

NBA Draft: What to know about Cade Cunningham, likely No. 1 pick for Pistons

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, landing the franchise its first No. 1 pick since 1970, when the Pistons drafted Hall of Famer Bob Lanier. Now, more than 50 years later, the Pistons will look to add another franchise-changing player to their roster -- and that is more than likely going to be Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

2021 NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham Heavily Favored to go first

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NBA Draft #1 Overall Pick Prop: Cade Cunningham (-800) The Detroit Pistons...
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Isaiah Mobley Reveals Why NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan Mobley

During his time in Southern California, the 7-foot big averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range. While Evan Mobley is pretty much...
LotteryBleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery Results

We officially have an NBA draft order. The Detroit Pistons won Tuesday night's lottery and are now, for all intents and purposes, on the clock. Below, we'll provide the updated NBA draft order and break out a first-round mock draft to mark the occasion. 1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G,...
NBAflurrysports.org

Cade Cunningham NBA Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th in Brooklyn. As that date continues to draw closer, the hype surrounding the incoming rookie class will only intensify. Draft night always marks an evening of newfound hope for the future. Franchise goals can range from rounding out a contending roster to drafting a cornerstone player for the future. Among the cream of the crop in this year’s NBA Draft is point forward Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.
NBAUSA Today

Evan Mobley lands with the Magic in latest mock draft

With NBA draft season beginning to shape up, mock drafts are circulating. On Friday, ESPN NBA draft insider Chad Ford released his latest big board. USC star Evan Mobley didn’t move from Ford’s Mock Draft 1.0 and is slated to go third to the Orlando Magic. A month ago, the...