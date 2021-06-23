Cancel
Apple defends App Store monopoly in 16-page report ahead of U.S. antitrust bills

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Apple published a 16-page report explaining why opening up its mobile devices to competing app stores would be a bad idea. Titled ‘Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps,’ the report is another attempt by Apple to defend a practice that’s come under scrutiny by developers and governments. Before...

