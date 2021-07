Coastal design has always been in style, but as the pandemic comes to a close, it is becoming more popular again. This is because homeowners are seeking an open and airy vibe that feels more vacation-like, even if they’re landlocked. “Coastal design has been around for centuries, largely because it was the manner in which people decorated their waterfront or seaside homes. This design aesthetic began very much as a product of the environment you’re in when in a beach or lake house,” Amy Leferink of Interior Impressions tells me. “Over time this look has evolved to be less literal, and more an overall interpretation subject to the designer or homeowner and how they choose to bring the outside in, regardless of the home being situated in a coastal location. It is meant to evoke a feeling of being near the water— bringing the relaxation, ease, and casual vibe of waterside living to everyday life.”