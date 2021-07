Among many other novelties, the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 left us new information about Hyrule Warriors: The age of cataclysm and what will be its first expansion. This new DLC will receive the name of The Ancestral Heartbeat and the next one will come June 18 to our Nintendo Switch. In its trailer (on these lines) you can see some of the new features that it will introduce, such as the possibility of manage the Guardian as a playable character, the return of the Moto Hyliana Alfa from Breath of the Wild, or the appearance of powerful claw-shaped weapons.