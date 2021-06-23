Lebanese-Armenian Designer Krikor Jabotian Has Partnered With Beit El Baraka To Design Broaches, As A Way To Give Back

Over the past two years, two million Lebanese have been facing dire poverty and economic collapse, more than they can tolerate since a century ago, when the country was also in economic dire need. The truth is that millions in the nation are living in poverty, and it doesn’t help with the currency losing ninety percent of its value, the current pandemic, and last August’s Beirut explosion that killed over two-hundred people. While he can’t fix the bigger problems of the situation, Lebanese couture designer Krikor Jabotian has decided to do something about it by collaborating with Beit el Baraka to launch the Flower Glory campaign of seven broaches.