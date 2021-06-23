Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Lebanese-Armenian Designer Krikor Jabotian Has Partnered With Beit El Baraka To Design Broaches, As A Way To Give Back

By Allyson Portee
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past two years, two million Lebanese have been facing dire poverty and economic collapse, more than they can tolerate since a century ago, when the country was also in economic dire need. The truth is that millions in the nation are living in poverty, and it doesn’t help with the currency losing ninety percent of its value, the current pandemic, and last August’s Beirut explosion that killed over two-hundred people. While he can’t fix the bigger problems of the situation, Lebanese couture designer Krikor Jabotian has decided to do something about it by collaborating with Beit el Baraka to launch the Flower Glory campaign of seven broaches.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

228K+
Followers
56K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Saab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Poverty#Lebanese Armenian#Achrafieh#Esmod#The Starch Foundation#Levantine#Flower Glory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
U.K.shillingtoneducation.com

Represent Partners with Shillington for Diversity in Design Scholarship + Mentorship in London

We’re proud to announce Shillington is partnering with Represent for a Diversity in Design Full Scholarship + Industry Mentorship opportunity in London, providing a career-changing opportunity to aspiring designers from underrepresented groups. As a collaborative commitment by both educators and employers, the scholarship strives to support and strengthen equity by...
Visual Artpbs.org

Student Voice: Student inventors lead the way in UK design competition

Editor’s note: The following testimonials are written by student finalists in the U.K.’s Design Ventura competition hosted by the Design Museum in London. Design Ventura invites students ages 13–16 to research, design and create a novel product. Winners have their product manufactured and sold in the museum’s shop. You may also want to check out our invention lesson resources, which guide participants through the invention process to design their own problem-solving inventions!
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

Unleashing The Power Of The Youth In Food Systems Change

Maureen Muketha is a Kenyan nutritionist and founder of social enterprise, Tule Vyema (meaning ‘Let’s eat right’ in Swahili). She is an advocate for UN Sustainable Development Goal #2 (#Zero Hunger), a member of the leadership team for UN Food Systems Summit Action Track 1 (Ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all) and a youth leader of #Act4Food #Act4Change, a global youth-led movement calling for youth to pledge action to combat hunger, improve health, and heal the planet.