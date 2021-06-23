Cancel
Mets Game Preview: (6/23/21) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-37)

By Daniel Marcillo
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the final game of their four-game series as the Mets search for a split. Braves pitching has done a terrific job of shutting down the Mets’ offense, throwing 17 consecutive scoreless innings. The final matchup of the series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field.

