From Phoenix, Arizona all the way to Clarkston, Michigan where Steve Miller Band recorded their first live album at Pine Knob in 1982. Long before DTE bought the naming rights, Pine Knob was the place to be for summer concerts in Michigan. Crowds would fill the pavilion in their assigned seats, but the real spectacle was the fans sprawled out across the lawn under the starts to enjoy a few short magical months of live music under the stars one night at a time. Eddie Money was the season opener for quite a stretch, and Steve Miller Band was a summer staple at Pine Knob. They knew, when it came time to record a live album, this was the place to do it.