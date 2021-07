One finds everything at the Samaritaine!” That was long the slogan for the grand Art Nouveau department store in central Paris. And so you could, until 16 years ago, when its current owner, the French luxury group LVMH, closed it for a total overhaul. After delays—some political, some pandemic-related—the Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf is finally reopening as a gleaming two-building luxury emporium that nods to its opulent history as well as its optimistic future.