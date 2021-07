RICHARDSON – The Richardson Public Library is preparing for its first big event in more than a year and area children are invited to attend. “The educational aspect of the event would be more of the experience of being in at a live show because I know a lot of kids even if they have been to programs at the library, they might not have seen a band before so, many times I think that we are, maybe could be a kids first experience with a live band,” said Chris “Boom” Wiser of the Sugar Free Allstars.