Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Orlando ranks below average for park systems in the U.S. Here's why.

By 4931,6661
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Beautiful's highest scores were for investment and amenities. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The U#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Kauai County, HIThe Points Guy

You might need to pay for beach parking in Kauai soon. Here’s why

Even with the cumbersome entry restrictions Hawaii has had in place during the pandemic, tourists have been rushing back there since the spring. Once a less-traveled, aspirational bucket list location, Hawaii has seen problems with overtourism for years. Beaches are once again packed with visitors, and Kauai is considering charging them to park there as a way to ensure that there’s still room for locals.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Altimmune Stock Is Surging Today

Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are on the move following a positive clinical readout. Investors excited about the company's potential new weight loss drug drove the stock 23% higher as of 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday. So what. Altimmune's weight loss drug candidate, ALT-801, is a GLP-1 receptor...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Here's why San Francisco parking tickets are so expensive

I have lived back in San Francisco for approximately six months now. In that time, I have paid the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency $484 in total. I bought a parking permit for $152 because otherwise, I can only park for two hours in the same spot in my neighborhood.
Societyblackchronicle.com

Here’s The Average Income of Black Millennials Ages 25-29

Black millennials are facing a double whammy, shuffling the impact of high student loan debt payments and lower income after graduation. Although the financial inequities are not a secret, the numbers reveal an enlightening story that could lead to a different set of actions. Student Loan Hero, an online platform...
TrafficPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs a national public transportation system — here's why

A major transit gap was created when Greyhound Lines stopped providing intercity bus services in Central Canada in May. Greyhound had previously withdrawn from Western provinces in 2018 following a decrease in ridership. This time, the company cited financial pressure related to COVID-19 for ending service on the rest of its Canadian routes. Greyhound’s exit illustrates the need for a publicly funded national transit system. The federal government’s recently announced $15 billion in transport funding is a step in the right direction. However, such announcements do not necessarily lead to improvements in public transportation because provincial governments have the final decision. In...
EconomyWTVR-TV

Here's why there's a shortage of almost everything

Everywhere you turn in 2021, it seems something you need is in short supply. And families hoping for a new backyard pool this summer are the latest to learn of shortages. Chris Schwitzer's job these days is often telling customers they are going to have to wait. "I understand the...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wealthy Investors Expect to Earn Average Annual Returns of 17.5%—Here's Why That May Be Too Optimistic

Wealthy Americans are pretty optimistic about their long-term investment returns, expecting to earn average annual returns of 17.5% above inflation from their portfolios. That's according to a new survey from Natixis that surveyed households that have over $100,000 in investable assets in March and April of 2021. Those same investors report they expect to earn 17.3% above inflation in 2021, which, while high, may be understandable. The S&P 500 price index returned 15.76% last year and the market was up 5.24% already when the survey was fielded.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) MARKET TO WITNESS CONSIDERABLE UPSURGE DURING 2025

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Scr Catalysts Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study And Business Operation Data Analysis By 2031

Global Latest Report SCR Catalysts Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global SCR Catalysts Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on SCR Catalysts Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide SCR Catalysts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on SCR Catalysts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Automotive Rear View System Market 2021 Business Outlook With Covid-19 Scenario To 2031

Global Latest Report Automotive Rear View System Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global Automotive Rear View System Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Rear View System Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide Automotive Rear View System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on Automotive Rear View System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Georgia Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Mercury Insurance lowers auto, homeowners’ insurance rates in Georgia

Mercury Insurance is reducing its rates yet again, with the insurer cutting insurance costs for drivers and homeowners in the state of Georgia. The insurer announced that both auto and homeowners’ insurance policyholders will see an average rate decrease of 5%. The reduction immediately applies to all new customers beginning June 25 and policy renewals starting August 14.
Healthcalifornianewswire.com

Digital Health Company, MD On Demand, Now Offers Affordable Health Care In The U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jun 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MD On Demand now provides patients with access to high-quality doctors and nurses in the U.S., whether or not they have health insurance, while saving the patient valuable time and the costly expenses. “It was very concerning to me that so many people cannot access competent care, so I am happy that I can use MD On Demand to solve this serious issue. This lack of affordable healthcare is an ever-growing problem and makes our mission even more important. We can provide medical services through any device as well as through our 24/7 call center,” says CEO Edward Johnson.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Success Software Market is Going to Boom with Totango, Amity, ChurnZero, Bolstra

The latest study released on the Global Customer Success Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Customer Success Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.