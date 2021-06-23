Oh no! Euro 2020 racking up own-goals at a wild pace

Croatia level topsy-turvy game in second-half injury time. Luis Enrique's team will play France or Switzerland in St Petersburg in Friday's quarter-final. “The headline should be ‘Enjoy football’ - I’ll give you that,” Luis Enrique, Spain’s coach, declared afterwards, and he was right. This was a game for the ages, an unrelenting assault on the senses, a night when villains became heroes and attackers feasted as defenders floundered. There was slapstick, there was suspense, there were twists and there were turns and it all made for absorbing drama. One of the most spellbinding matches in European Championship history eventually concluded with Spain taking their place in the quarter-finals at the expense of a Croatia side that would just not go quietly.