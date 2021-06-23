Oh no! Euro 2020 racking up own-goals at a wild pace

Spain are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after edging a thrilling encounter with Croatia, winning 5-3 after a brilliant 120 minutes of action. The match was a back-and-forth affair almost throughout the encounter, the most open of the round of 16 games so far by a distance. Early on it was mostly Spain possession and pressure with Croatia counter-attacks, with both nations having success in their own way - before the Croats roared back late on and in extra time.After Alvaro Morata and Koke had spurned fantastic close-range opportunities to score the first goal, the opener actually...