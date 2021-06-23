Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Hugely Popular Improv Comics Appearing At the Paramount

By Eric Stone
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 8 days ago
I tried my hand at an Improv class through Theatre Cedar Rapids a few years back. It was fun but I had NO idea how difficult it is to be funny on the fly (or for that matter, just funny). It's all about acting out situations concocted by the audience or each other, and if nothing else, it was a good social experiment for me. I now have a much greater appreciation for those who do that sort of thing professionally, in particular, the team of Improv comics on the hugely popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" television show.

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Coralville, IA
98.1 KHAK

Josh Turner Doing Free Show in Coralville This Weekend

Country music fans are going to get a double-dose of goodness in Coralville this weekend. A Josh Turner concert, that's free!. It's hard to believe it's been nearly 20 years since Josh Turner graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and absolutely knocked out the audience when he belted out the debut performance of "Long Black Train". On that night, just four days before Christmas in 2001, the Opry audience went berserk, and then something happened that just doesn't happen. Josh sang it again.
Music
98.1 KHAK

Morgan Evans Wants You to Know 'Love Is Real' [Listen]

Australian-born country singer Morgan Evans has released a new single, “Love Is Real.” The straightforward love song details the simple things that don’t cost much, but mean everything when you’re falling in love. Soaring guitars, a driving beat and sing-able melodies make this tune a legit feel-good jam. Evans co-wrote...
Relationships
98.1 KHAK

Brain Realizes Parade Could Be 'The Last Ride'

Whenever I get the chance to involve my kids in the fun things this job entails, I try to do it. I used to drag Chase along to the occasional Kernels remote, or parade. But now that he's nearly 17, the days of him being interested in what his dad does are long gone. But I still had the girls. More specifically, Carly. She's always been curious about my job and the things I get to do. But I have a feeling those days are about to end too.
Celebrities
98.1 KHAK

On Sister Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Jamie Lynn Spears Is Not Here for Our Nonsense

Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know she does support her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it. Taking to Instagram, the younger Spears clapped back hard at those who were critical of her for not outwardly showing support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her conservatorship. At times angry, at times emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’d back her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or re-take her throne as country’s pop queen.
Celebrities
98.1 KHAK

Watch Conan O'Brien's Farewell to Late Night

Conan O’Brien has been a fixture on late night television since 1993. He was given the job replacing David Letterman at 12:35 on NBC when he was an unknown comedy writer and despite disastrous early reviews (and O’Brien’s own tentative performance at first) he grew into one of the most beloved talk-show hosts of his generation.
Celebrities
98.1 KHAK

12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton From the 1970s

As the 1970s began, so too did the rise of Dolly Parton as a solo artist. By the middle of the decade she'd caught the interest of stars in and out of country music, and by the end of the decade, all of the "it" celebrities were sure to be there for her concert afterparties.
Books & Literature
98.1 KHAK

Kelsea Ballerini Is Releasing a Book of Poetry

Kelsea Ballerini has something completely new in the works. Fans looking to support the “Miss Me More” singer will have to head to the bookstore, rather than streaming platforms, to find it. Ballerini will release a collection of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, on Nov. 16, via Ballantine, an imprint...
Real Estate
98.1 KHAK

Kelly Clarkson Sells Spectacular Nashville Mansion for $6.3 Million — See Inside [Pictures]

Kelly Clarkson has sold her massive Tennessee mansion after four years on the market. The pop and sometime country singer and TV personality secured a buyer after re-listing the property for $6.95 million in February of 2021. According to online listings, the sale closed on June 17 for $6.3 million. That price marks a more than $2 million decrease from the $8.75 million asking price Clarkson set when she and her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, first listed the jaw-dropping estate for sale in 2017.
Music
98.1 KHAK

RaeLynn's 'Small Town Prayer' Hits Close to Home [Listen]

Country singer and mom-to-be RaeLynn's "Small Town Prayer" is a heartfelt new song that walks through real life concerns: From crops that need rain, and hometowns are hoping to bring home state, to a grandparent who doesn’t remember who you are every time you see them. Written with Drew Kennedy...
Music
98.1 KHAK

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, 'Where the Country Girls At?' [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
Movies
98.1 KHAK

Michael Myers Is Back in the 'Halloween Kills' Trailer

Boy, it really looked like Laurie Strode had killed Michael Myers once and for all at the end of 2018’s Halloween. But that’s Michael Myers for you; just when it seems like he’s a goner voooop! he’s back and killing more people again. Thanks to some unthinking firefighters, Michael survives the inferno that should have killed him at the end of Halloween and he resumes his rampage in Halloween Kills, yet another of the movies that got postponed by Covid that’s finally headed to theaters.