Hugely Popular Improv Comics Appearing At the Paramount

I tried my hand at an Improv class through Theatre Cedar Rapids a few years back. It was fun but I had NO idea how difficult it is to be funny on the fly (or for that matter, just funny). It's all about acting out situations concocted by the audience or each other, and if nothing else, it was a good social experiment for me. I now have a much greater appreciation for those who do that sort of thing professionally, in particular, the team of Improv comics on the hugely popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" television show.