Greif Announces CEO, Board Transition Plans
Delaware-based Greif, Inc., a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that Pete Watson will retire as Greif’s President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022. This announcement concludes a thoughtful and comprehensive, multi-year succession planning process. The Board of Directors has elected Ole Rosgaard to succeed Mr. Watson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Rosgaard will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company until that time.1808delaware.com