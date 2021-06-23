Greif Announces CEO, Board Transition Plans

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, announced the appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Valle is an accomplished financial expert who brings extensive experiences to Biomea, in particular with building the necessary infrastructure to support clinical and operational growth within biotech companies. Mr. Valle will also assume the role of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer upon joining.