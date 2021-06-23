Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

The Nats shock the city of Philadelphia with a classic come-from-behind win x 2!

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Nationals won this game by a final score of 13-12 but how they got there sounds like a whole lot of fiction, but it is all true.

www.talknats.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
47
Followers
611
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #78 Nats have Jon Lester looking for redemption today!

For the Washington Nationals, we have to hope that today is the day that Jon Lester totally redeems himself. The inconsistent starter kind of was responsible for taxing the bullpen five days ago in Miami when he had nothing to give and was pulled at 2 1/3 innings and 64 pitches. The big lefty pitcher should be plenty fresh today, and the Nats just need him to do what Paolo Espino did two days ago.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Trea Turner got a new cycle on his birthday to tie for the most in MLB history!

The Washington Nationals are at a season high two games over .500 in a game that did not start well, but it sure finished well with a Nats 15-6 blowout win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a sweep of this two-game series. The star of this game was the birthday boy, Trea Turner, who hit for his third career cycle which tied an MLB record. It was Jon Lester who started this game, and the only reason he earned the W was because his offense out-slugged the Rays. Lester gave up five runs, and lasted the required five innings to qualify for the win.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #77 Joe Ross needs to go deep for the Nats

The Washington Nationals suffered another injury in the bullpen, and now have every set-up man who was projected on the Opening Day roster on the 10-day IL. Today’s victim was Tanner Rainey who has a stress reaction in his leg, and he joins Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan and Will Harris on the IL.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #76 with one game Nats against the Mets

Here we are again with another Washington Nationals game against the Mets. This is actually a make-up game from the Covid postponements from the first series of the season. Both teams are also depleted by injuries in their starting rotations and using spot starters in this game. The Nats will...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #75 Max Scherzer enters as the stopper!

After two losses in a row, Max Scherzer enters today’s game for the Washington Nationals in his familiar role as the stopper. We saw back-to-back uninspiring starts by both Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin. We saw two middle of the order Nats’ batters chase pitches and seemingly thwart the opposing pitchers’ plan of giving up walks. It was describing by more than a few as “frustrating” losses. These are the games the Washington Nationals have to win.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Hard work pays off for Kyle Schwarber and another testament to hitting coach to Kevin Long!

This success by Kyle Schwarber with 15 home runs in 17 days is a result of hard work and sticking with the process. When Daniel Murphy was with the Mets, he also went through a transformation with the same hitting coach, Kevin Long, who has been working with Schwarber since mid-January. Murphy and Long both moved to the Washington Nationals, and Murphy’s success gave confidence to other players to put their trust in Long.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Happy flight for Nats as Scherzer is the big stopper, and Trea and Bell are the big boppers!

With this win today for a split in this four game series in Miami, the Washington Nationals head back to D.C. on a happy flight. This 5-1 win did not come easy as the game was tied 1-1 in the sixth inning when Trea Turner delivered with a two-run opposite field 400 foot homer to back Max Scherzer for the win. Josh Bell added two insurance runs with a 419 foot oppo blast for the final scoring of this game.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #72 the Nats have four in Miami

The Washington Nationals just finished up some emotional games with key wins over the Phillies and Mets and must keep the pressure on with this four game series in Miami. The Nats have won four in a row, and now the Nats pitchers will get to pitch in a pitcher’s park in Miami for the first time this season.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Witness to a Wild One – 13-12 Revisited of this Nats win in Philly!

What a win. I can’t rank it, but at least I can say I was there. No way did I expect the Nationals to win. Is that Gerardo Parra? Is that the influence of other players who have been through it and have the hunger, like Schwarber and Castro, or newer players like Harrison who haven’t, or team leaders like Trea? I can’t say. This is what by boy Nick and I saw…
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #71 the Nats need Erick Fedde to come up big today!

After the completion of this game, the Washington Nationals will be just 10 games until the halfway point in the season. This game will create some separation in the NL East. It is a depleted NL East as each team is dealing with injuries. Yesterday, the Nats asserted themselves as a contender in an NL East that is struggling to stay above the level of mediocrity, and mostly because of the injuries.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #67 first game of the doubleheader!

This is the first of the two 7-inning games set for this Manfredian doubleheader. After last night’s walk-off, you have to wonder what the Washington Nationals can do for an encore. Of course, mother nature looks like she can fiddle with the weather. It sure isn’t Torrey Pines U.S. Open type of weather in San Diego, buy hey, Washington, D.C. is the capital of the democratic world and beyond centerfield you have the U.S. Capitol building.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Travel to Philly Trying to Keep on Rolling

For what feels like the first time since the 2019 postseason, the Washington Nationals have caught fire. They have been doing so without some of their main pitchers. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Daniel Hudson, have all spent time on the IL recently but nonetheless they have gotten the job done. The starting pitching has been phenomenal. Guys like Paolo Espino, Jefry Rodriguez, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Patrick Corbin, and Jon Lester have all logged impressive outings during the Nationals’ 11 game homestand. Since a win in Tampa on June 9, the Nationals have won 9 of 12 games, including a streak of five straight. The Nationals beat up on the New York Mets during that stretch with a sweep of the Pirates earlier in the week, and the Nats split with the Giants. Two of those teams are leading their division and have playoff aspirations, and something must be said for that.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #66 has the series we all circled on the calendar!

Has their been a bigger 4-game series than this one for the Washington Nationals? Kind of a no excuses game as far as the rosters matchup here with injuries on both sides, and the Nats will not face the Mets two best pitchers like they did the first time these two teams met because the New Yorkers re-seeded their rotation to make sure the Nats faced the best pitcher in baseball, Jacob deGrom as well as their No. 2 pitcher Marcus Stroman. Instead both teams will be pitching their 3’s, 4’s, 5’s and a spot 6th starter in this series.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Yan Gomes walks-it-off for a Nats winner 1-0; Fedde goes 7 innings of zero run baseball!

The Washington Nationals winning streak went to 5 games after this walk-off winner courtesy of Yan Gomes after Erick Fedde threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball. That RISP hit by Gomes to drive in Juan Soto was the only run of the game, and the timing was perfect. The Nats had many opportunities to score runs in this game, but doubleplays killed them each time. This inning, Gomes had runners at the corners after Juan Soto led-off with a walk, and Ryan Zimmerman singled him to third base. With the Mets infield playing in, Gomes shot the ball over the third baseman’s head for the winner.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Josh Bell rung up the 1st career win for Paolo Espino at age 34!

With this Washington Nationals win today, not only did the 34 year old Paolo Espino earn his first career win; it also was another series sweep for the Nats as they improved to 30-35 with this 4-game winning streak. With a Braves loss tonight, the Nats would move into a tie with them for 3rd place in the NL East.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Just when you were ready to sell-off, the #Nats are making it interesting!

As you wake up, the Washington Nationals are still 7 ½ games out of first place, and while that is a long way off the pace, the Nats are now tied for third place after being in last place just four days ago. The current four-game winning streak has propelled the Nats up the standings and just 2-games from second place. The Nats fate is in their own hands if they can take care of business because they have four games this weekend against that first place team followed by two games against the Phillies.