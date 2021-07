Midway through “Dancing in Real Life,” the first major United States retrospective of Greek artist Yannis Tsarouchis (1910–1989), on view at Wrightwood 659 in Chicago, hangs the exhibition’s namesake: Dancing in Real Life and in Theatre. Completed in 1968 and inspired by Caravaggio, the panoramic oil painting is an outlier for Tsarouchis. The palette, earthy and muted, with few accents of light, contrasts with that of his buoyant watercolors and gouaches displayed throughout the galleries. The format is also rare. But the underlying tension between fantasy and life, and the diffuse erotic ambience, are trademarks of the artist’s dazzling oeuvre.