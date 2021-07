One of the positions on the football field that attract a lot of fan attention because of the combination of nastiness and athletic ability needed to play the position at a high level is linebacker The Gators The position requires someone willing to play in the trenches with offensive players bigger than them beating down on them but also to line up and cover the most athletic offensive players at times. The Gators have had their fair share of guys that can do both at an elite level, but it seem those really rare breed linebackers haven’t called Gainesville home in most recent years.