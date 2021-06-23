Cancel
Pico Rivera, CA

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

edglentoday.com
 13 days ago

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday. The cows were reported https://abc7.com/pets-animals/cows-stampede-through-pico-rivera-neighborhood/10822342/">running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

www.edglentoday.com
