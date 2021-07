GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grove, a critically acclaimed Grand Rapids restaurant, is reopening this fall with a freshly renovated interior and a new menu. The restaurant, located at 919 Cherry Street in Grand Rapids, was initially closed in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Administration decided the concept of their restaurant would be difficult to operate with safety guidelines in place. Now, they plan to reopen their doors to customers with a focus on sustainable dining.