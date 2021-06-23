Could an Epsom salt bath be the key to better health?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. First discovered in 17th century England and now available on Amazon, Epsom salts have been used as an alternative treatment for countless conditions for centuries. But how—and if—these crystalized pieces of magnesium sulfate really work is still a mystery. Though many rave about the relief Epsom salts provide for everything ranging from migraines to intestinal inflammation, little scientific evidence backs up these claims.