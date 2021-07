It doesn’t matter if there are a mere 12 people, 120, or even 12,000 in attendance: A true performing artist gives it their all. That was the case last Wednesday, June16, when rhythm and blues songstress Ahji Love performed an hour-long set of original songs and covers on the stage of the Hayti Heritage Center. There were 12 people in the audience of the historic sanctuary, and two of them, Fayetteville natives Damar Young and Jamal Sutton had arrived to sing along with Love.