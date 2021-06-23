Cancel
Public Health

Inova Health to require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInova Health, which operates five hospitals in Northern Virginia, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. "We believe this a necessary step in prioritizing team member and patient safety, which align in our core values," the health system said in a statement to NBCWashington. "We are committed to answering questions and educating team members about the safety, efficacy and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine."

