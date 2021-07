Bank of America says it has launched a new digital investment advisory program for institutional and corporate retirement customers of Merrill Lynch. Personal Retirement Strategy, as the new program is called, offers access to digital investment management services, as well as guidance and a variety of tools, integrated into Merrill’s Financial Life Benefits, the firm’s suite of workplace benefits and products, according to the company. The program is open to all plan participants, regardless of income, BofA, Merrill’s parent company, says.