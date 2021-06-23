Cancel
Britney Spears conservatorship: Inside the pop star's fight for freedom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is from February. #FreeBritney: The fan-created hashtag has gone viral in the midst of singer Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship case. Spears spoke Wednesday in court, as part of the saga that has been unfolding for 13 years. During the hearing, Spears asked...

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Christina Aguilera Fiercely Defends Once-Nemesis Britney Spears Following Shocking Testimony At Conservatorship Hearing, Shades Pop Star's Family

Christina Aguilera has broken her silence on the recent trials and tribulations of her once-pop star nemesis, Britney Spears. Five days after Spears asked a judge in Los Angeles, California, to relieve her of her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, Aguilera took to Twitter to defend her fellow 2000s icon while throwing shade at Britney's family.
Christina Aguilera Spoke Out In Passionate Support Of Britney On Twitter

Christina Aguilera has joined the long list of celebrities who are voicing their support for Britney Spears. The pop star took to Twitter on June 28 with a slew of tweets addressing Spears’ June 23 court testimony about her conservatorship. While the two singers were often pitted against each other early in their careers, Christina Aguilera's tweets about Britney Spears' conservatorship were nothing but love.
Britney Spears court case – live: Pop star begs to be freed from conservatorship in bombshell testimony

Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles courtroom today (Wednesday 23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star, 39, spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. It was the first time in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.Spears, who took part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Spears said directly and angrily.“The last time I spoke to you [the judge]...
Jamie Lynn Spears, Christina Aguilera support Britney Spears: ‘I’m so proud of her’

June 29 (UPI) — Jamie Lynn Spears and Christina Aguilera are showing their support for Britney Spears following her testimony about her longtime conservatorship. Spears, a singer, actress and the younger sister of Britney Spears, spoke out Monday on Instagram Stories after Britney Spears asked a judge last week to end the 13-year conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears.
AJ McLean compares Britney Spears to Princess Diana

Take it from someone who’s larger than life. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compared Britney Spears to Princess Diana as Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship rages on. “I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana,” McLean, 43, told co-host Cheryl Burke on his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast Sunday. “It’s sad to see what has transpired over the last 13 years.”
Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...
Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
After Britney Spears' Court Appearance, Christina Aguilera Speaks Out About Pop Star's Struggles

Britney Spears’ televised court testimony was a watershed moment for the pop superstar and her fans that have been following the case surrounding her controversial conservatorship. Her moving testimony led many celebs in the entertainment industry to throw their support behind the embattled Spears, and that group includes former Voice coach Christina Aguilera, who was once seen as quasi-rival to Spears in the pop music sphere.
Wendy Williams Faces Fierce Backlash For Wishing 'Death To' Britney Spears' Father, Mother And Sister After Pop Star's Harrowing Testimony In Conservatorship Hearing

Though Wendy Williams usually means well, she always seems to take things a bit too far. The 56-year-old daytime television talk show host – along with the rest of the world – was left speechless this week after listening to Britney Spears' harrowing testimony in a hearing over her longstanding conservatorship, and Williams had bones to pick with the 39-year-old pop star's immediate family: father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark reacts to pop star's testimony: 'This felt so powerful'

Britney Spears made one of the most astonishing appearances of her illustrious career this week - in court. The pop icon, who has been living under a legal conservatorship since 2008, delivered devastating testimony at the latest hearing (which she attended remotely) in her ongoing case, alleging a long list of abuses she has suffered under the guardianship and pleading with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny for the arrangement to be terminated.