Lake County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Orange, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Orange; Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Lake County in east central Florida Western Orange County in east central Florida Western Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional storms with heavy rain are expected to develop in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Tavares, Lake Mary, Longwood, Groveland, Mascotte, Windermere, Howey-In-the-hills, Lake Apopka, Zellwood and Ferndale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, leading to totals up to around 4 inches in some locations. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
