Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 541 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Williston Highlands to 9 miles northeast of Inverness Highlands North. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Rainbow Lakes Estates, Dunnellon and Romeo.alerts.weather.gov