Child tax credit: How to opt for one big payout instead of monthly payments
The IRS says 88% of U.S. families with children will be automatically enrolled to receive the new monthly child tax credit payments starting next month. But as with many tax breaks, many parents may prefer one big payout at filing time to the gradual increase through the year. The Internal Revenue Service said that will be an option with the beefed-up child tax credit, but it’s up to taxpayers to delay the payment.fox4kc.com