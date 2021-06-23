Child tax credit: How to opt for one big payout instead of monthly payments

Still haven't received your refund from the IRS for taxes you paid on unemployment benefits that you received in 2020? This IRS sent out 2.8 million refunds in early June and will continue to send them throughout the summer. The agency announced more refunds were coming in "mid-June" but many people never received that money. For instance, in a popular Reddit discussion about the refund, many people report that they're eligible for an adjustment but still haven't received a payment.