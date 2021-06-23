Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Child tax credit: How to opt for one big payout instead of monthly payments

By Makenzie Koch
fox4kc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS says 88% of U.S. families with children will be automatically enrolled to receive the new monthly child tax credit payments starting next month. But as with many tax breaks, many parents may prefer one big payout at filing time to the gradual increase through the year. The Internal Revenue Service said that will be an option with the beefed-up child tax credit, but it’s up to taxpayers to delay the payment.

fox4kc.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Return#The American Rescue Plan#Ctc#Unenroll#Cnet#The Child Tax Credit Non
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
U.S. Politicsaccountingtoday.com

Taxpayer Advocate prods IRS to improve service, reduce backlog

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins pointed to continuing backlogs at the Internal Revenue Service and difficulty reaching telephone assistance in a report to Congress Thursday. The Taxpayer Advocate Service’s midyear report to Congress praised the IRS for its efforts in processing most tax returns and issuing most Economic Impact Payments...
EconomyCNET

Still waiting on your unemployment tax refund? Here's how to check the status

Still haven't received your refund from the IRS for taxes you paid on unemployment benefits that you received in 2020? This IRS sent out 2.8 million refunds in early June and will continue to send them throughout the summer. The agency announced more refunds were coming in "mid-June" but many people never received that money. For instance, in a popular Reddit discussion about the refund, many people report that they're eligible for an adjustment but still haven't received a payment.
Income TaxAOL Corp

Millions of tax refunds may be delayed as IRS backlog swells, report finds

The Internal Revenue Service's backlog of tax returns more than tripled over last year, according to a new report, as it stretched to enact last-minute tax legislation and provide much-needed stimulus payments earlier this year. The delay could affect many Americans still waiting on tax refunds. “The 2021 filing season...
Income TaxCNET

2021 babies are eligible for the $3,600 child tax credit too. Here's how to claim it

Having a new baby during a pandemic is difficult to begin with, but new parents now have the added onus of trying to decipher the expanded child tax credit rules for 2021. In previous years, the child tax credit was much smaller, and parents would claim their children on their tax return and receive the credit as part of their refund. But things are different in 2021.
Public SafetyPosted by
We Are Iowa

Here are the 'Dirty Dozen' tax scams the IRS wants you to know about

The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers, tax professionals and financial institutions of the "Dirty Dozen" tax schemes and scams to look out for. Pandemic-related scams (Economic Impact Payment theft) Personal information cons (phishing, ransomware, "vishing") Ruses focusing on unsuspecting victims (fake charities, senior/immigrant fraud) Schemes that persuade taxpayers into...
Public Safetycwbradio.com

BBB Warns of Scam Involving Child Tax Credit

(WMTV) BBB is warning the public of imposter scams in which con artists pretend to “help” families get advances on child tax credit. From July 15 through December 2021, if someone qualifies for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service is offering advances on child tax credit, meaning those eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit through monthly payments.
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: More Money Is on the Way

The IRS isn't done issuing stimulus funds. Here's what you need to know. Though stimulus payments have been hitting Americans' bank accounts since March, the IRS isn't done issuing those funds. In fact, last week, the agency issued another 2.3 million payments, and as of June 9, it had delivered more than 169 million payments worth $395 billion.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

IRS ended filing season with 35M unprocessed tax returns

The IRS ended this year’s filing season with more than 35 million individual and business tax returns that have not yet been processed, according to an independent watchdog report released Wednesday. The report, conducted by the National Taxpayer Advocate's office at the IRS, found that while most taxpayers were able...