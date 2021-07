Lisa Rinna is opening up about daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's relationship with her much older beau, Scott Disick. During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa shared her thoughts on her youngest daughter's love life while sitting in the passenger seat of costar Erika Girardi's car. "On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick," she began. "And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.'"