Johnson & Johnson Vision Brings TECNIS Synergy And TECNIS Synergy Toric II PC-IOLS To North America For Cataract Patients
The next-generation presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) offers cataract patients the widest^ range of continuous^^ vision and best near vision among leading PC-IOLs^^^^ 1,2,3,4,5. Now available in the U.S. and Canada, TECNIS Synergy PC-IOLs offers cataract patients the opportunity to experience excellent outcomes, with 9 out of 10 patients surveyed reporting...www.kpvi.com