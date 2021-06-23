Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Johnson & Johnson Vision Brings TECNIS Synergy And TECNIS Synergy Toric II PC-IOLS To North America For Cataract Patients

By Johnson, Johnson Vision, Johnson, Johnson Medical Devices Companies
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

The next-generation presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) offers cataract patients the widest^ range of continuous^^ vision and best near vision among leading PC-IOLs^^^^ 1,2,3,4,5. Now available in the U.S. and Canada, TECNIS Synergy PC-IOLs offers cataract patients the opportunity to experience excellent outcomes, with 9 out of 10 patients surveyed reporting...

www.kpvi.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Binocular Vision#Cataracts#Johnson Johnson Vision#Iol#Cnw#Multichannel News#Vance Thompson Vision#Tecnis Synergy#Herzig Eye Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Related
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Assessing IOL options for cataract patients

In recognition of Cataract Awareness Month, Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, discusses IOL options for cataract patients. Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, of the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, discusses the determining factors and indicators to consider when treating cataract patients with IOLs.
Cheyenne, WYJanesville Gazette

Synergy for Ecological Solutions Makes Grant for Soil Health and Climate Wellness

Nonprofit Works for Climate Wellness Through Soil Health. LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions made their first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch. This grant will enable the ranch to execute a customized plan for greater soil health developed by both Hellyer and Carbon Asset Network’s certified professional agronomist, Neal Fehringer.
Agriculturemassachusettsnewswire.com

Synergy for Ecological Solutions made first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch

Nonprofit Works for Climate Wellness Through Soil Health. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions made their first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch. This grant will enable the ranch to execute a customized plan for greater soil health developed by both Hellyer and Carbon Asset Network’s certified professional agronomist, Neal Fehringer.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personalized Medical Care Market May Set New Growth Story with Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp

The Latest Released Personalized Medical Care market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Personalized Medical Care market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Personalized Medical Care market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Illumina, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux SA, Cepheid, IBM, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Healthcore.
Relationship Advicerismedia.com

Wedding Bells Bolster Synergy for Growing Tucson Team

For Tyler Lopez, graduating from the University of Arizona 10 years ago was a stepping stone to an uncertain future. But relatives in real estate—and friend of the family Rosey Koberlein, head of Tucson’s deep-rooted Long Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate—convinced him in 2011 to give the industry a try.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Files NDA for XARELTO to Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of XARELTOÂ® (rivaroxaban) in pediatric patients. The NDA seeks two pediatric indications: treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE, or blood clots) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in patients aged birth to less than 18 years of age after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment; and thromboprophylaxis (prevention of blood clots) in patients aged 2 years and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure. If approved, XARELTOÂ® will be the first and only oral Factor Xa inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for use in pediatric patients.
Posted by
TheStreet

Philips And The Spanish National Center For Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) Collaborate On A New Ultra-fast Cardiac MRI Protocol For Research Purposes With The Aim Of Benefitting Clinical Practice In The Future

Ultra-fast, less than one-minute scan time, cardiac MRI enables accurate assessment of heart anatomy and function, improves patient comfort, increases access to care, and reduces costs. Technique can be implemented on existing MRI scanners. Validated clinical trial results on more than 100 patients with diverse cardiac pathologies published in leading...
HealthMedagadget.com

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Medical Device Cleaning Market with Top players like 3M Company, Hartmann Group, Biotrol International, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research LLC

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%. Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Businessbizjournals

Virginia Johnson

General Counsel, Schneider Electric North America at Schneider Electric. Virginia Johnson recently joined Schneider Electric with responsibility for leading a legal department of approximately 45 members across North America, and providing legal oversight for the business. She brings significant leadership experience and subject matter expertise in the areas of litigation, corporate law, transactional, governance, regulatory and compliance. Johnson joined SE after serving in a variety of roles, most recently Senior Vice President, at Global Atlanta.
CancerLas Vegas Herald

Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Therapy, the global pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,011.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pancreatic cancer therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

FDA Grants Rafael Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for CPI-613 (Devimistat) for Treatment of Biliary Cancer (RFL)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rafael" or the "Company"), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation for CPI-613Â® (devimistat) for the treatment of biliary cancer.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Ewa Matczak MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Medical oncologist specializing in hematology/oncology with 10 years of clinical and translational medicine research and 20 years of experience in early- and late-stage drug development at multiple leading global pharmaceutical companies. CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical...
IndustryFood Ingredients First

Synergy Flavours launches Citrusology program amid sensory analysis boom

The program includes a series of educational webinars to help manufacturers explore flavor nuances across regions and citrus varieties. Speaking to FoodIngredientsFirst, Vicky Berry, European business development manager at Synergy Flavours, says: “Our program is a collaborative tool that is designed to help us have more meaningful citrus conversations with our customers to better understand their requirements.”
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

An MD/PhD Collaboration to Apply Hyperpolarized 13 C Metabolic MRI for Assessing Renal Tumor Aggressiveness in Patients

Jane Wang, MD and Peder Larson, PhD, faculty members in the UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging are collaborating on a project applying hyperpolarized (HP) carbon 13 (13C) metabolic MRI in patients with renal tumors. The overall goal of their study is to improve risk stratification of localized renal tumors to guide their management and to avoid overtreatment (i.e., avoid unnecessary surgery). They recently achieved two important milestones.