Growing up I was addicted to playing horseshoes and it was a big part of all of my family's outdoor parties and reunions. I still love to play, but it seems it is not as popular as it used to be. Seems folks are playing more cornhole these days. Cornhole is a blast to play. Players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. Straight in the hole is 3 points, If you land on the board it's 1 point. Always fun with a beer or cold beverage nearby or in your hand.