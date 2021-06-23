Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Has Its Quarterback in the 2022 Cycle

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 7 days ago
With Clovis (Calif.) High quarterback Nate Johnson off the board to Utah, and Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell nearing a decision that won't involve Michigan, the U-M coaching staff hosted, worked out, offered and landed Apple Valley (Calif.) High quarterback Jayden Denegal just a bit ago.

The 6-4, 215-pounder was also high on Utah, but with Johnson now in the fold for the Utes, Denegal started looking at his other options, which included Michigan as of several hours ago. Some solid programs like Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State and the aforementioned Utes have offered Denegal, but the tender from U-M earlier today proved to be the game changer.

Michigan obviously got its guy in 2021 in JJ McCarthy, and appears to be in good shape with blue chip quarterback Dante Moore in the 2023 class, but the efforts in the 2022 cycle have been less than encouraging. With a brand new recruiting staff in place, and subpar on-field results expected for the 2021 campaign, some struggles started to manifest on the recruiting trail, specifically at quarterback. But after a solid workout for Denegal, Michigan has its guy in 2022.

