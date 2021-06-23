Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Andrew Yang Accused of Being Insensitive to People With Mental Illness

Posted by 
Real Health
Real Health
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGFyK_0adPp2Nr00
iStock (Model(s) used for illustrative purposes only)

Less than one week before the polls opened, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang came under fire for comments he made about people with mental health problems.

Yang, who shot to fame when he ran for president in 2020, decried the city’s recent spike in violence during a televised debate with his chief Democratic rivals. “Yes, mentally ill people have rights, but you know who else have rights? We do! The people and families of the city,” he said. “We have the right to walk the street and not fear for our safety because a mentally ill person is going to lash out at us.”

In a subsequent tweet, Yang expanded on his statement. “Full context here was mental illness is behind half of anti-Asian hate crimes,” he wrote. “We need to get them compassionate comprehensive care—and not let them languish on our streets.”

New York City has seen a recent surge in such hate crimes, according to CBS News. In one particularly vicious attack, a man sucker-punched a 55-year-old woman as he passed her on the sidewalk in Chinatown.

According to The New York Times, several opponents of Yang categorized his statements as derogatory and insensitive. Eric Adams, who at press time was the mayoral Democratic front runner, characterized Yang’s comments as an attempt to “demonize” people with mental health problems, the Times reported.

Ifeoma Ike, the senior campaign adviser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, accused him on social media of being “anti-Black” because, she claimed, Black people are disproportionately more likely to experience both mental illness and homelessness.

Despite the backlash, Yang defended his comments. In a phone conversation with the billionaire John Catsimatidis that aired on the latter’s radio show on June 21, he argued that the presence of mentally ill people in public places would hurt New York City’s tourism industry.

“We need to get them the care that they need, but that will also supercharge our economic recovery because we all see these mentally ill people on our streets and subways, and you know who else sees them? Tourists,” Yang said, according to Business Insider. “And then they don’t come back, and they tell their friends, ‘Don’t go to New York City.’”

Roughly two hours after the polls closed at 9 p.m. on June 22, Yang conceded defeat.

For more on Black Americans and mental illness risk, read “Systemic Racism Increases the Risk of Psychosis Among Minorities.” For more on institutional support for people with mental illness, read “More Than Half of American Adults Living With Mental Illness Don’t Get Treatment.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
579
Followers
851
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting black families.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
John Catsimatidis
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hate Crimes#Mental Illness#Democratic#Anti Asian#Cbs News#The New York Times#Business Insider#Black Americans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
Real Health

Minorities Experience Greater Decline in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in the United States fell sharply between 2018 and 2020 compared with that of 16 other high-income nations. The decline, attributable in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, affected some minorities significantly more than it did whites, according to mortality data published in the British Medical Journal. White Americans can now expect to live 1.36 fewer years, while life expectancy for Black people and Hispanic Americans dropped 3.25 and 3.88 years, respectively.
HealthPosted by
Real Health

Who Got Funding From HRSA’s Black Women First HIV Initiative?

Out of $3.8 million allocated to fund projects to support Black trans and cisgender women living with HIV, just 10% went to organizations explicitly founded and run by Black women. None of the 12 funded organizations are transgender founded or run, and one, UC San Francisco, has no Black women in leadership or or as principal investigator, according to a project spokesperson.
HomelessPosted by
Real Health

Improving Outcomes for Homeless People With HIV and Hepatitis C

An intensive, low-barrier HIV care program helped vulnerable people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing stay on antiretroviral treatment and achieve viral suppression, according to a study published in AIDS. A related study found that offering testing and treatment in temporary hotels during COVID-19 improved outcomes for homeless people with hepatitis C.
HealthPosted by
Real Health

Report Reveals How Black Scientists Helped to Beat Polio

In the early 1950s, poliomyelitis, or polio, paralyzed more than 15,000 people, mostly children, each year in the United States. White American virologist Jonas Salk became one of the most celebrated scientists in the world when he developed a vaccine for the virus that caused the illness. But a new...
Mental HealthPosted by
Real Health

Racial Violence Damages Black People’s Mental Health

In the past few months, media coverage of racism, discrimination and anti-Black violence in the United States has escalated. Now, new findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggest that increasing awareness of these issues might come at a cost, especially for Black viewers, Scientific American reports.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Real Health

Federal Government Updates HIV Treatment Guidelines

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) this month released revised guidelines for the use of antiretroviral therapy and prevention and treatment of opportunistic infections. The updates reflect the effectiveness of modern treatment but acknowledge that challenges remain for some people living with HIV. Key changes to the Guidelines...
New York City, NYPosted by
Real Health

Pause in Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Sparks Talk of Medical Sexism

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to temporarily pause use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April indirectly incited a debate about sexism in medicine and health care. In the wake of the announcement, women voiced concerns about medical double standards in connection with birth control pills, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Real Health

Healing Black Trauma Starts With Universal Health Care

In the United States, untreated mental health issues, trauma and violence continue to disproportionately affect communities of color. But what is the cause, and how do Black people combat these frequently unspoken issues? A recent op-ed on AlJazeera.com suggests that our nation’s continued lack of universal health care could be to blame.
New York City, NYPosted by
Real Health

HIV at 40: Amazing Advances but Challenges Remain

On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Report (MMWR) published the first report of AIDS, describing five cases of unusual Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP) among previously healthy young gay men in Los Angeles. On July 1, his first day on the job, Paul Volberding,...
AdvocacyPosted by
Real Health

HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day 2021

Saturday, June 5, is HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day (HLTSAD) 2021. The date also marks “the 40th anniversary of the start of the AIDS pandemic,” as HLTSAD organizers put it. For this reason, this year’s HLTSAD theme is “AIDS at 40: Envisioning a Future We Never Imagined.”. On June 5,...
SocietyPosted by
Real Health

Online Networks Match Black Women With Black Ob-Gyns

As discrimination and disparities continue to negatively affect Black women’s health, some search for same-race doctors to administer care. Awareness of ongoing disparities and racism in the U.S. medical system is on the rise. The systemic problem is especially prominent in maternal health care, which has prompted some Black women to actively seek Black doctors and ob-gyns for more culturally competent care, according to NPR, Kaiser Health and Miami’s WLRN.