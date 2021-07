The Idaho Humane Society and several agencies removed 28 dogs from an Oasis, Idaho home Wednesday. The dogs were kept in "deplorable conditions" at a home on West Tilli Road in Oasis, according to the Idaho Humane Society. The dogs were removed after Elmore County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant around 11:15 a.m. June 23. A team of Idaho Humane Society veterinarians evaluated and transported 28 dogs and one cat from the property to the veterinary hospital in Boise.