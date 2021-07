“Once you start going to Pride, you realize that you’re not alone,” said Tim Reztloff, 57, as he reflects on his first Pride Month celebration in 1986. Pride Month was just officially recognized by the Michigan Legislature for the first time in state history, a notable win in the fight for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) rights in the state. But with or without any formal recognition, Pride in Michigan has a long history of empowering individuals within the LGTBQ community.