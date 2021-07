Portugal and will be looking to bounce back after their previous shambolic display against Germany, as they play against France in their next match. Although France have a slight advantage with the fact that they are sitting top of the table with 4 points, that might be their driving factor. Portugal on the other hand might still qualify if they can manage to draw or win against France. Both teams are desperate for a win. The big question who is going to come out victorious despite their lacklustre form. Portugal will be reliant on the greatest player of all time to rescue them. He has been on fire against various oppositions, only to be drawn back by his teammate under-par performance.